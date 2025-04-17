Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,436,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,630,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 788,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 404,266 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 486,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 163,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

