Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 645,887 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 645,887 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Visa were worth $364,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,576,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 9,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Visa by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $331.35 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $366.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.