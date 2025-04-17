Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Sells 4,978 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10.
CSX Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
