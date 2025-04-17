Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $483.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $521.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
