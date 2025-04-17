Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.12. 141,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,600. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. Criteo has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,229 shares in the company, valued at $21,267,255.24. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $115,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,190.75. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,213. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,075,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,322,000 after purchasing an additional 399,977 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Criteo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,407,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,796,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,208,000 after buying an additional 1,052,126 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,639,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,978,000 after buying an additional 743,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Criteo by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,584,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

