Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $38.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OMCL

Omnicell Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $30.21. 111,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 111.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.