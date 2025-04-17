Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.75 to $4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.
FIGS Stock Down 1.3 %
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 585.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
