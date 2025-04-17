Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.75 to $4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

FIGS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 282,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,026. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. FIGS has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $654.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 585.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

