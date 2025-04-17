Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.75 to $4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

FIGS Stock Down 1.3 %

FIGS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 282,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,026. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. FIGS has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $654.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 585.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Further Reading

