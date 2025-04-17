Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.92 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $49.33 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.11%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

