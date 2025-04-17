4,064 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Farringdon Capital Ltd.

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. McDonald’s comprises 0.5% of Farringdon Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1 %

MCD opened at $309.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $220.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.