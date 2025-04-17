Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $131.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.58 and a 200-day moving average of $165.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 158.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $186.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackstone stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

