Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amgen Q1 Earnings

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2026 earnings at $19.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.91.

Amgen Stock Down 4.3 %

AMGN opened at $282.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.78 and a 200-day moving average of $294.82. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $151.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $1,588,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $3,281,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 48.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $408,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. The trade was a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

