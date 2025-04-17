Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Webster Financial stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 3/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 3/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 3/3/2025.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 143,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 171.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

