Short Interest in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Increases By 85.0%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 254,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,936. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.69). On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
