Short Interest in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Increases By 85.0%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 15.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 994.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 254,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,936. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.69). On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

