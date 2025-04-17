Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the March 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Qifu Technology Stock Performance
Shares of QFIN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.87. 291,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,658. Qifu Technology has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.
Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $613.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.67 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 31.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,866,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
