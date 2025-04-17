Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the March 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of QFIN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.87. 291,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,658. Qifu Technology has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $613.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.67 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 31.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,866,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

