Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT) Short Interest Update

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.42. 4,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 million and a P/E ratio of 27.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (QQQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current annual income of 20% by selling daily index call spreads on the Nasdaq 100. QQQT was launched on Jun 20, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

