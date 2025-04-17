Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Issues Earnings Results

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nanoco Group had a positive return on equity of 419.06% and a negative net margin of 15.91%.
Nanoco Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Nanoco Group stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 7.86 ($0.10). The stock had a trading volume of 253,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,739. The stock has a market cap of £14.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.12. Nanoco Group has a one year low of GBX 6.45 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 21.70 ($0.29).
