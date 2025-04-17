Bellway (OTC:BLWYY) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) and Bellway (OTC:BLWYY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellway has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 13.44% 15.65% 12.36% Bellway N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Bellway”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $51.29 million 2.05 $7.78 million $1.40 7.47 Bellway $3.00 billion 1.25 $164.33 million N/A N/A

Bellway has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Comstock Holding Companies and Bellway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bellway 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Bellway on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

