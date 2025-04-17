Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,364,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.88.

REGN opened at $549.28 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.99 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $650.53 and a 200-day moving average of $747.23. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

