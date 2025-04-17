Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 36,886 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,259,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,886 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $219,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

