Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Sells 103 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the company's stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC's holdings in Novartis were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.38. The company has a market cap of $224.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

