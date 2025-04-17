Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,958 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $841,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,956,087,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IQVIA by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,380,000 after acquiring an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,018,000 after acquiring an additional 226,017 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV opened at $148.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $252.88.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

