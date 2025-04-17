NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $24.07 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

