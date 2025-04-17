8,910 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000. Salesforce makes up about 1.2% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $3,599,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,564,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Salesforce by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,156 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,433,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,482,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,829,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,280,408,000 after buying an additional 1,219,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $249.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $2,089,882.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,705,195. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $167,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,758.58. The trade was a 7.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,439 shares of company stock worth $12,043,153 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

