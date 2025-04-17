Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,935 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,557,000 after buying an additional 882,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,853,000 after acquiring an additional 610,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,978 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,282,000 after acquiring an additional 334,907 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,577,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis Increases Dividend

NYSE:PLD opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

