Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $133.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.51. 48,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $124.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.44. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $80,452.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,930.10. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,037 shares of company stock worth $385,815. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Itron by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Itron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

