Barclays Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $31.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

CSX Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.68. 7,000,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,717,483. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

