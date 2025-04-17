American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,246,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,124,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,269,000 after acquiring an additional 922,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,164,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,295,000 after purchasing an additional 742,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $218.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 141.37%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

