Michael David Saynor Spencer Sells 4,992 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.79, for a total transaction of C$163,687.68.

Michael David Saynor Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 5,966 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.20, for a total value of C$162,275.20.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.9 %

OR traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 73,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$33.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -88.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OR shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.69.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

