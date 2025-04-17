First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $131.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

