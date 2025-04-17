Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6,032.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

