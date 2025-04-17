Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG) Short Interest Down 34.6% in March

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the March 15th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Binah Capital Group Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BCG traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 49,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,827. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.50. Binah Capital Group has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $12.22.
Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Binah Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 205.99% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter.
About Binah Capital Group
Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.
