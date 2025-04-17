Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Declines By 72.6%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Blackboxstocks Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BLBX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,830. Blackboxstocks has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a negative net margin of 115.49%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

