Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading 1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.47. 890,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,027,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 24.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.71%.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 739,506 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 468,696 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 905.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 469,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 422,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 268,631 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

