Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bogota Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bogota Financial by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 496,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bogota Financial Price Performance

Shares of Bogota Financial stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $91.95 million, a P/E ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. Bogota Financial has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $8.66.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial ( NASDAQ:BSBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

