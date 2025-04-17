Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases 15,839,453 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5,184.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,839,453 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $825,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

