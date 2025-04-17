Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 48,735.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,942 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $139,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,376,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $444.18 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $284.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.62.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

