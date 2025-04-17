McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $313.46 and last traded at $313.76. Approximately 531,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,577,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.87.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

