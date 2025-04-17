Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.700-5.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion-$10.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.210-1.210 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

