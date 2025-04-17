iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.18 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

