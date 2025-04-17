D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Posts Earnings Results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of DHI opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.24.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
