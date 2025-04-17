Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Shares of TREX traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,813. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.54 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,505.40. This represents a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Trex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

