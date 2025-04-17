Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

KTOS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 370,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,082. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.06 and a beta of 1.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $35.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $172,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,529.40. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,214.16. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,660. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

