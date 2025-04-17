Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Price

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of VSEC traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $107.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,243. VSE has a 12-month low of $73.36 and a 12-month high of $128.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.50.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. Research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,689,000 after purchasing an additional 698,642 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of VSE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,794,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,616,000 after buying an additional 258,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in VSE by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 928,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after acquiring an additional 104,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 716,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,115,000 after purchasing an additional 277,971 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

