NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $17.35 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.4 %

RTX opened at $129.19 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

