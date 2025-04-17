Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Sells 64 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Adobe by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.27.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $344.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.66. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

