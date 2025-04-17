Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.19 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,229,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 901,789 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,186,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $7,034,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $89,109,000. Finally, Coleford Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $3,281,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,286,447. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $155.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

