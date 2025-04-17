GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $293,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 195,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,682.96. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,775 shares of company stock worth $1,447,893. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $294.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.27 and a 1-year high of $322.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

