Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,708,000 after buying an additional 523,244 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,058,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

View Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total value of $91,439.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,953.95. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.