Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

