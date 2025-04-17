Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after buying an additional 82,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $961.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $956.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $888.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.